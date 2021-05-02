Islamabad Police working to take street kids off roads: SSP

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Mustafa Tanveer Sunday said the police was trying their best to take the street kids off the roads.

He believed that the begging children were victims of the 'begging mafia' in the city. He visited different locations of the city to supervise the campaign the police has launched against professional beggars. Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi, SP City Muhammad Umar Khan and other police officials also accompanied with the SSP as he visited katchi abadis of the city.

The operation has been launched on the directions of Islamabad IGP Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman.

The police said the police teams raided different camps of the professional beggars especially in the katchi abadis after intelligence input from Additional SP Islamabad. The police teams arrested the handlers of the professional beggars and drug dealers.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP (Operations) Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that begging has turned out to be a profession and to check this practice, the police have started a campaign. He said the majority of the baggers were children and women.

He said the police department has also contacted the Child Protection Institute under the ministry of human rights and sought their help in ending the menace. He said the arrested begging children were later handed over to the Child Protection Institute.

He said the police wanted these children to go to school and become a respectable member of the society. He also appealed to the residents not to give alms to these professional beggars and look for really needy people in this regard.

He said the police have so far arrested at least 30 persons who were allegedly handling the professional beggars.