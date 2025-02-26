Islamabad Police’s Green Initiative: SP Pari Gul Leads Tree Plantation Drive
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) As part of the ongoing tree plantation campaign to keep the capital city free from environmental pollution, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sawan Zone Pari Gul Tareen planted a sapling on Wednesday.
A public relations officer told APP that officers from the Sawan Zone actively participated in the drive, emphasizing their commitment to environmental sustainability. The initiative aims to enhance greenery and improve the ecological balance in the region.
SP Tareen said the campaign reflects the Islamabad Capital Police’s dedication to societal development beyond law enforcement, fostering a cleaner and greener environment for future generations.
She added that the plantation drive would not only beautify the area but also contribute to improved air quality, urban aesthetics, and ecological preservation. She urged citizens to participate in such initiatives to collectively work towards a healthier environment.
/APP-rzr-mkz
