Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 05:13 PM

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves congratulations for conducting a successful Margalla Dialogue. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

President Policy Research Institute Major General Raza Muhammad and his team of professionals deserve credit for effectively presenting the policy position to the world. Information Secretary Q-League Central Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that effective institutions like Islamabad Policy Institute are playing a very appropriate role to stabilize the state structure.President Policy Research Institute Major General Raza Muhammad and his team of professionals deserve credit for effectively presenting the policy position to the world.

He further said that the Islamabad Policy Institute team deserves congratulations for holding a successful Margalla Dialogue.

More Stories From Pakistan