Open Menu

Islamabad Polio Campaign Vaccinates 81,888 Children On Day 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Islamabad polio campaign vaccinates 81,888 children on day 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Federal capital on Thursday completed the fourth day of its seven-day anti-polio campaign today with health workers vaccinating 81,888 children against the disease.

According to officials report, the drive has reached 82 percent of its target so far.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mehreen Baloch chaired a campaign review meeting attended by district administration and health department officers.

Participants assessed progress, discussed challenges and examined data on households that have so far refused vaccination.

The meeting also focused on “denied cases,” where parents declined to allow their children to be immunized.

Officials reviewed the main reasons behind refusals and strategies to improve coverage in those areas.

Baloch appealed to all parents to support the polio teams and ensure their children receive the vaccine. “Polio workers have set up stalls at all public places,” she said. “If the teams do not reach you, please inform us immediately so we can arrange a visit.”

The campaign, running from April 21 to 27, aims to protect over 100,000 children under five in Islamabad.

Authorities urge residents to cooperate and help achieve full immunization coverage before the drive concludes.

APP/kah-usz

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

5 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

5 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

6 hours ago
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

6 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

6 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

7 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

7 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan