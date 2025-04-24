Islamabad Polio Campaign Vaccinates 81,888 Children On Day 4
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Federal capital on Thursday completed the fourth day of its seven-day anti-polio campaign today with health workers vaccinating 81,888 children against the disease.
According to officials report, the drive has reached 82 percent of its target so far.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mehreen Baloch chaired a campaign review meeting attended by district administration and health department officers.
Participants assessed progress, discussed challenges and examined data on households that have so far refused vaccination.
The meeting also focused on “denied cases,” where parents declined to allow their children to be immunized.
Officials reviewed the main reasons behind refusals and strategies to improve coverage in those areas.
Baloch appealed to all parents to support the polio teams and ensure their children receive the vaccine. “Polio workers have set up stalls at all public places,” she said. “If the teams do not reach you, please inform us immediately so we can arrange a visit.”
The campaign, running from April 21 to 27, aims to protect over 100,000 children under five in Islamabad.
Authorities urge residents to cooperate and help achieve full immunization coverage before the drive concludes.
APP/kah-usz
