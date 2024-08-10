Islamabad Prepares For Grand Independence Day Celebrations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, visited F-9 Park on Saturday to review preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, dubbed AzadiFest.
The event promises to be an extravagant display of patriotism, entertainment, and community engagement.
Various programs have been arranged in F-9 Park, including a musical concert, fireworks, and Islamabad's first-ever drone show.
A tree planting area will also be designated, allowing families, youth, and children to participate in the festivities.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the importance of inclusivity, ensuring that the celebrations cater to all segments of society.
He also stressed the need for a comprehensive traffic plan, efficient parking arrangements, and separate entry gates for families, children, and youth to minimize congestion.
Security arrangements will be foolproof, with Islamabad Police instructed to take necessary measures. The media will have designated areas to cover the events and fireworks.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad will oversee the overall arrangements for AzadiFest-related activities at F-9 Park. With these preparations in place, Islamabad is set to celebrate Independence Day in a grand and memorable manner.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father, son killed in accident on Indus highway22 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem pledges to keep shinning, thanks nation for unwavering support33 minutes ago
-
Satirist recounts how South Punjab's historic Emerson college survived post 1947 partition troubles42 minutes ago
-
Kids lead patriotic fervour as Pakistan gears up for 14th August celebrations42 minutes ago
-
Swat valley's hidden gem 'Madyan town' opens its doors for tourists1 hour ago
-
Independence is priceless; Lala Nazar Hussain recounts ordeal of 1947's migration1 hour ago
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah11 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz12 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club12 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti12 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days12 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity12 hours ago