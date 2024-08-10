Islamabad prepares for grand Independence Day celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, visited F-9 Park on Saturday to review preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, dubbed AzadiFest.

The event promises to be an extravagant display of patriotism, entertainment, and community engagement.

Various programs have been arranged in F-9 Park, including a musical concert, fireworks, and Islamabad's first-ever drone show.

A tree planting area will also be designated, allowing families, youth, and children to participate in the festivities.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the importance of inclusivity, ensuring that the celebrations cater to all segments of society.

He also stressed the need for a comprehensive traffic plan, efficient parking arrangements, and separate entry gates for families, children, and youth to minimize congestion.

Security arrangements will be foolproof, with Islamabad Police instructed to take necessary measures. The media will have designated areas to cover the events and fireworks.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad will oversee the overall arrangements for AzadiFest-related activities at F-9 Park. With these preparations in place, Islamabad is set to celebrate Independence Day in a grand and memorable manner.