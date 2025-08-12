Islamabad prepares for grand Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day celebrations

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to mark Marka-e-Haq and Pakistan’s Independence Day with elaborate celebrations and heightened security across Islamabad, officials announced on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to mark Marka-e-Haq and Pakistan’s Independence Day with elaborate celebrations and heightened security across Islamabad, officials announced on Tuesday.

The preparations were reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa at CDA Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by senior CDA members, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, and other key officials.

As part of the festivities, national flags have been hoisted on all official buildings, while major roads and landmarks—including Constitution Avenue, Srinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, D-Chowk, and the Pakistan Monument—have been illuminated and adorned with digital streamers.

Public spaces, parks, and grounds will also feature decorative lighting.

“We want to celebrate Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day with national zeal,” Randhawa said, adding that the program includes flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural events, fireworks, national song competitions, and special activities for schoolchildren, such as speech contests, painting exhibitions, and tableau performances.

CDA-branded public transport will also display Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq themes.

The Chairman emphasized that special measures are in place for security and traffic management.

The Islamabad Police have been tasked with ensuring “foolproof security,” including setting up checkpoints at entry and exit points, monitoring key sites via CCTV, and deploying special security teams.

Randhawa noted that Marka-e-Haq commemorations are aimed not only at honoring Pakistan’s armed forces but also at reaffirming the nation’s unity. “It stands as a testament to the fact that the whole Pakistani nation remains united and steadfast in every difficult moment, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with its valiant armed forces,” he said.