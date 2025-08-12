Open Menu

Islamabad Prepares For Grand Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 09:49 PM

Islamabad prepares for grand Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day celebrations

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to mark Marka-e-Haq and Pakistan’s Independence Day with elaborate celebrations and heightened security across Islamabad, officials announced on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to mark Marka-e-Haq and Pakistan’s Independence Day with elaborate celebrations and heightened security across Islamabad, officials announced on Tuesday.

The preparations were reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa at CDA Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by senior CDA members, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, and other key officials.

As part of the festivities, national flags have been hoisted on all official buildings, while major roads and landmarks—including Constitution Avenue, Srinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, D-Chowk, and the Pakistan Monument—have been illuminated and adorned with digital streamers.

Public spaces, parks, and grounds will also feature decorative lighting.

“We want to celebrate Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day with national zeal,” Randhawa said, adding that the program includes flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural events, fireworks, national song competitions, and special activities for schoolchildren, such as speech contests, painting exhibitions, and tableau performances.

CDA-branded public transport will also display Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq themes.

The Chairman emphasized that special measures are in place for security and traffic management.

The Islamabad Police have been tasked with ensuring “foolproof security,” including setting up checkpoints at entry and exit points, monitoring key sites via CCTV, and deploying special security teams.

Randhawa noted that Marka-e-Haq commemorations are aimed not only at honoring Pakistan’s armed forces but also at reaffirming the nation’s unity. “It stands as a testament to the fact that the whole Pakistani nation remains united and steadfast in every difficult moment, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with its valiant armed forces,” he said.

Recent Stories

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst cal ..

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

21 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 ..

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

21 minutes ago
 MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, open ..

MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..

21 minutes ago
 All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega ..

All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: ..

8 minutes ago
 ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebratio ..

ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations

8 minutes ago
 IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

8 minutes ago
Man commits suicide

Man commits suicide

8 minutes ago
 Government firmly committed to youth development:R ..

Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood

8 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in organisin ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..

36 minutes ago
 FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentar ..

FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s firs ..

Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..

1 hour ago
 Cantonment Board Multan (CBM) launches plantation ..

Cantonment Board Multan (CBM) launches plantation drive

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan