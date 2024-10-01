Islamabad prepares for SCO Summit with extensive renovations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting to review the ongoing beautification drive across Islamabad and the renovation of the Jinnah Convention Center (JCC).

The Jinnah Convention Center is undergoing a comprehensive transformation to meet international standards, with a focus on enhancing its infrastructure and smart capabilities.

The installation of SMD screens, digital boards, advanced conferencing systems, and high-speed internet facilities will ensure smooth operations during the SCO Summit.

Furniture and carpets have been replaced with premium quality materials to uplift the overall aesthetic of the venue.

The surrounding environment of the Center will be enhanced through landscaping and horticultural work, including new tree plantations and attractive designs.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of positioning the Jinnah Convention Centre as a premier venue capable of hosting high-profile international gatherings.

"Our aim is to elevate this facility to meet the highest international standards, ensuring it is fully equipped to welcome dignitaries and delegates for the upcoming SCO Summit and beyond," said the chairman.

The CDA is working tirelessly to complete the renovation work, with Chairman Randhawa instructing field teams to work around the clock to meet the deadline.