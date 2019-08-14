UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Prioritizes Russia-Pakistan Ties As Bilateral Relations On The Rise - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

Islamabad Prioritizes Russia-Pakistan Ties as Bilateral Relations on the Rise - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The ties between Russia and Pakistan are strengthening and Islamabad has made them its priority, Qazi Khallullah, the Pakistani ambassador in Moscow, said on Wednesday.

"The relationship between Russia and Pakistan is on the rise.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan sees stronger ties with Russia as its priority," he said.

The diplomat, who was speaking at a ceremony in the embassy to mark 72 years since Pakistan's independence from the British rule, said it wanted to further improve cooperation with Russia in trade, economy, defense, culture and education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Education Moscow Russia Independence From Government

Recent Stories

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

7 minutes ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

2 hours ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

2 hours ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

3 hours ago

Diplomacy Ambassadors participate in Model UN at H ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.