Islamabad Prioritizes Russia-Pakistan Ties as Bilateral Relations on the Rise - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The ties between Russia and Pakistan are strengthening and Islamabad has made them its priority, Qazi Khallullah, the Pakistani ambassador in Moscow, said on Wednesday.

"The relationship between Russia and Pakistan is on the rise.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan sees stronger ties with Russia as its priority," he said.

The diplomat, who was speaking at a ceremony in the embassy to mark 72 years since Pakistan's independence from the British rule, said it wanted to further improve cooperation with Russia in trade, economy, defense, culture and education.