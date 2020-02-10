UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Real Estate Bill Passed In House

Islamabad Real Estate bill passed in house

The Islamabad Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2018"bill was passed in the House

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) The Islamabad Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2018"bill was passed in the House.The bill was moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz.

The bill is aimed to establish the Real Estate Regulatory authority for regulation and promotion of the real estate sector.

Two bills were introduced in the House.They are: "The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2020" and "The Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (Amendment) Bill, 2020".The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.

More Stories From Pakistan

