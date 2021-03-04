UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Records 231 Fresh Corona Cases In Last 24 Hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases are surging continuously in the Federal capital as 231 new corona cases were reported during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

According to an NCOC official, as many as 174 cases were reported on Wednesday while 143 cases were reported on Tuesday.

He said so far 44,921 cases were reported from the federal capital while 503 deaths were reported from Islamabad capital territory (ICT). He added 42,419 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the ICT administration has continued surveillance of different streets to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors of the federal capital.

It has also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration has been asked to seal schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of the SOPs. The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of the SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

