Islamabad Records 55% Surge In Cattle Market Revenue Ahead Of Eid Ul Azha 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 11:42 PM
Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) successfully conducted transparent auctions at six designated cattle markets, generating a record revenue increase of 55% compared to the previous year
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) successfully conducted transparent auctions at six designated cattle markets, generating a record revenue increase of 55% compared to the previous year.
The auctions, organized by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) ahead of Eid ul Azha, ensured fair pricing and efficient management, an official told APP on Tuesday.
Livestock and health teams were deployed to inspect animals, while sanitation teams maintained cleanliness across all markets.
The revenue included, Sangjani 47 million, Zia Masjid 5.1 million, Sultana Foundation 6.5 million, Bhara Kahu 1.51 million, Sector I-15 1.23 million and Sector I-12 52.
68 million rupees (highest revenue).
The DMA’s vigilance teams cracked down on illegal cattle markets, ensuring compliance with regulations.
The initiative aimed to facilitate citizens while maintaining hygiene standards.
Chairman Randhawa commended DMA Director Dr. Anum Fatima for ensuring merit-based auctions and maximizing revenue through competitive bidding.
He reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against unauthorized cattle markets, emphasizing public welfare and city cleanliness.
This year’s structured approach not only boosted income but also enhanced service delivery, reflecting the administration’s commitment to an organized and hassle-free Eid ul Adha for residents.
Recent Stories
NA committee on National Food Security meets, reviews UAF’s role in boosting f ..
SSP reviews security arrangements for polio drive
ADNEC Centre Al Ain prepares to host Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibit ..
Windstorm topples tower in Multan, no casualty
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to adopt clear narrative fo ..
NA body calls for timely fund allocation to fast-track ongoing project
Islamabad records 55% surge in cattle market revenue ahead of Eid ul Azha 2025
Controller education board inspects intermediate exams
Construction work on two sections of M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway commence by M ..
Pakistan stands united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
ICT's polio drive reaches nearly half target in two days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP reviews security arrangements for polio drive3 minutes ago
-
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to adopt clear narrative for addressing politic ..3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad records 55% surge in cattle market revenue ahead of Eid ul Azha 20253 minutes ago
-
Construction work on two sections of M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway commence by March 2026: NA body t ..21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal22 minutes ago
-
ICT's polio drive reaches nearly half target in two days22 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad SITE Association Celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer22 minutes ago
-
Rana Sana Ullah felicitates newly elected body of RIJSA25 minutes ago
-
Rotary Int'l delegation calls on Governor Punjab25 minutes ago
-
PM thanks President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s unwavering support to Pakistan in recent Indo-Pak conf ..22 minutes ago
-
On Youm-e-Takbeer, PM Shehbaz vows economic strength, national unity59 minutes ago
-
Girl’s body recovered from canal1 hour ago