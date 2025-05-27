Open Menu

Islamabad Records 55% Surge In Cattle Market Revenue Ahead Of Eid Ul Azha 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 11:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) successfully conducted transparent auctions at six designated cattle markets, generating a record revenue increase of 55% compared to the previous year.

The auctions, organized by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) ahead of Eid ul Azha, ensured fair pricing and efficient management, an official told APP on Tuesday.

Livestock and health teams were deployed to inspect animals, while sanitation teams maintained cleanliness across all markets.

The revenue included, Sangjani 47 million, Zia Masjid 5.1 million, Sultana Foundation 6.5 million, Bhara Kahu 1.51 million, Sector I-15 1.23 million and Sector I-12 52.

68 million rupees (highest revenue).

The DMA’s vigilance teams cracked down on illegal cattle markets, ensuring compliance with regulations.

The initiative aimed to facilitate citizens while maintaining hygiene standards.

Chairman Randhawa commended DMA Director Dr. Anum Fatima for ensuring merit-based auctions and maximizing revenue through competitive bidding.

He reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against unauthorized cattle markets, emphasizing public welfare and city cleanliness.

This year’s structured approach not only boosted income but also enhanced service delivery, reflecting the administration’s commitment to an organized and hassle-free Eid ul Adha for residents.

