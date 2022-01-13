UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Records Highest Surge With 284 New COVID-19 Cases In Three Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Islamabad records highest surge with 284 new COVID-19 cases in three months

Continuing with the alarming rise, the federal capital had reported 284 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which was the highest single-day spike in almost the last three months, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Continuing with the alarming rise, the Federal capital had reported 284 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which was the highest single-day spike in almost the last three months, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 165 cases were reported on Wednesday while 99 cases were reported on Tuesday.

He said so far 109,944 cases were reported from the federal capital while 967 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 107,791 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the Coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration had been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams had been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Marriage Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Travel Bug Enticing You? Here’s Your Best Travel ..

Travel Bug Enticing You? Here’s Your Best Travel Companion – realme GT Maste ..

3 hours ago
 Four die of Corona, 90 new cases confirmed in KP

Four die of Corona, 90 new cases confirmed in KP

1 minute ago
 KMU hosts 5th Convocation; Governor appreciates KM ..

KMU hosts 5th Convocation; Governor appreciates KMU role in tackling health prob ..

1 minute ago
 KP Assembly speaker condoles death of Chairman Sen ..

KP Assembly speaker condoles death of Chairman Senate's brother

1 minute ago
 PML-N's newly elected MNA Sahista takes oath

PML-N's newly elected MNA Sahista takes oath

1 minute ago
 Russia charges 6 after leaks of prison abuse video ..

Russia charges 6 after leaks of prison abuse videos

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.