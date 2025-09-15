Islamabad registers 165 FIRs in crackdown on traffic violations

Authorities in the federal capital have stepped up enforcement against traffic violations, registering 165 First Information Reports (FIRs) against drivers involved in illegal parking and wrong-way driving, with a wider zero-tolerance campaign now underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Authorities in the Federal capital have stepped up enforcement against traffic violations, registering 165 First Information Reports (FIRs) against drivers involved in illegal parking and wrong-way driving, with a wider zero-tolerance campaign now underway.

The decision was announced during a high-level meeting chaired by Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa at CDA headquarters on Monday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi told the meeting that strict action was being taken and warned that “no leniency will be shown” to violators.

He added that from October 1, legal action would also be initiated against motorists driving without valid licenses.

As part of the crackdown, Randhawa directed the immediate activation of a Secretariat Traffic Unit (STU), comprising DSP Traffic Police and district administration officers, to oversee enforcement around the Pakistan Secretariat.

“Vehicles will not be allowed to park on the main roads of Islamabad, and strict legal action will be taken against violators,” he said.

The meeting was informed that a newly constructed parking facility at the Pak Secretariat has been opened for government employees and the public.

Work has also begun on two additional parking areas near Jama Mosque and Kohsar Block, with valet parking services planned to ease congestion for Secretariat staff.

Dedicated parking facilities will also be developed for schools in sectors F-6, F-7, and E-7.

To improve city cleanliness, fines will be imposed on people littering outside hotels and restaurants, with violators monitored through Safe City cameras.

Daily reports on illegal parking and littering will be compiled, while trader unions will be consulted to ensure cooperation.

The CDA Planning Wing has been tasked with identifying new parking sites in commercial centers (markazs), alongside the installation of a modern signage system to improve traffic management.

Randhawa said the measures were part of efforts to make Islamabad a “clean model city.”

He stressed: “The purpose of these steps is to resolve traffic issues, ensure compliance with traffic rules, and maintain high standards of cleanliness in the capital.”