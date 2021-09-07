(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Islamabad rejects all allegations that claim that Pakistan controls the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik.

In late August, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Islamabad "has a special responsibility" for the situation in Afghanistan "partly because of Pakistan's close relationship to Taliban" (banned in Russia as a terrorist group). Many Afghans who oppose the Taliban have criticized Islamabad on social media while the hashtag #SanctionPakistan trended on Twitter during the militant movement's offensive and the fall of Kabul.

"So it's not that we have a kind of a control over Afghanistan, but geography, culture, history and, of course, language and the fact that there are four million refugees living in Pakistan.

That gives us some kind of a role, but not control over a situation. The solution and dealing with the challenge is a collective responsibility," Khan said, adding that Moscow "understands that point very well."

The diplomat also said that "everyone knows you can't dictate to Afghans" as proven by the country's history.

"I hope [that it is] not [NATO attempt to shift all responsibility for Afghanistan on Pakistan] because the western countries understand that withdrawal of forces does not mean that they washed their hands. They can't. Refugees is just one manifestation. There can be darker consequences: drugs, human smuggling, narcotics, terrorism," Khan added.