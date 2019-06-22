Islamabad rejects Indian contentions regarding Pakistan on FATF related matter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said thatPakistan regard the statement issued by India regarding the FATF report as preposterous and unwarranted

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) : The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said thatPakistan regard the statement issued by India regarding the FATF report as preposterous and unwarranted.If anything, this is yet another evidence of India's relentless efforts to politicize the deliberations of FATF for its narrow, partisan objectives.

Pakistan has consistently shared its concerns on this account with the FATF chair and members in the past and drawn their attention to high level political statements and media leaks from India to cast Pakistan in a negative light and plead for Pakistan's downgrading.We hope the broader FATF membership would take cognizance of this continuing malicious campaign and reject any attempt aimed at politicization of the FATF process by India.