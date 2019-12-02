Islamabad rejects joint India-Japan statement regarding Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan categorically rejects the reference to Pakistan in the Japan-India Joint Statement issued in New Delhi on 30th November

This reference is gratuitous and completely unwarranted.India's animus towards Pakistan and its smear campaign in the context of alleged "cross-border terrorism" are well-known to the world.The foreign office's spokesman Dr Faisal said in his statement issued on Monday that among other things, these are part of a long-standing design to divert the world's attention from India's illegal actions and gross and systematic violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India's relentless attempts to politicize the FATF proceedings are also in the knowledge of the international community, including the broader FATF membership. We will continue to firmly counter the Indian smear and propaganda."Our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the Japan-India Joint Statement have been conveyed to the Japanese side through diplomatic channels.

It is important that partner countries take an objective and balanced view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities".he added.