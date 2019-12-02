UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Rejects Joint India-Japan Statement Regarding Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Islamabad rejects joint India-Japan statement regarding Pakistan

Pakistan categorically rejects the reference to Pakistan in the Japan-India Joint Statement issued in New Delhi on 30th November

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Pakistan categorically rejects the reference to Pakistan in the Japan-India Joint Statement issued in New Delhi on 30th November .

This reference is gratuitous and completely unwarranted.India's animus towards Pakistan and its smear campaign in the context of alleged "cross-border terrorism" are well-known to the world.The foreign office's spokesman Dr Faisal said in his statement issued on Monday that among other things, these are part of a long-standing design to divert the world's attention from India's illegal actions and gross and systematic violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India's relentless attempts to politicize the FATF proceedings are also in the knowledge of the international community, including the broader FATF membership. We will continue to firmly counter the Indian smear and propaganda."Our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the Japan-India Joint Statement have been conveyed to the Japanese side through diplomatic channels.

It is important that partner countries take an objective and balanced view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities".he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Foreign Office Jammu New Delhi November Financial Action Task Force From Asia

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Saqr bi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princ ..

2 hours ago

Police holds killer of Chinese lady

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.