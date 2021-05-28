Islamabad Rent Restriction Bill in Senate on Monday: Ali Nawaz

The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill 2020, which was passed by the National Assembly in October 2020, would be laid down in the Senate on coming sitting of the Upper House on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill 2020, which was passed by the National Assembly in October 2020, would be laid down in the Senate on coming sitting of the Upper House on Monday.

The bill seeks to amend certain sections of Islamabad Rent Restriction Ordinance 2001. Once passed, the amendments would resolve longstanding issues of rent control in Islamabad Capital Territory, said SAPM on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan.

Talking to APP, he said it had been a long-standing demand of tenants and landlords in Islamabad to seek changes in the Islamabad Rent Restriction Ordinance 2001 to introduce regulations that would protect the rights of landlords and tenants alike.

The amendments, he said, introduce a new mechanism under which every agreement between landlord and tenant would be presented before the Rent Controller for record keeping. Any payment, related to tenancy agreement would be made through cross cheques and or with an official receipt/acknowledgment.

It would provide an umbrella protection to both landlords and tenants, he added.

The SAPM said a mediation council had also been introduced in the amendment bill to resolve issues and rent-related disputes. Awan hoped that the bill would also be passed by the Senate soon and would become an Act of the Parliament.

The bill was moved in National Assembly by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on CDA Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan.

It was backed by the all three members of the Islamabad including Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan himself.

Meanwhile, The Islamabad Capital Territory food Safety Act 2020, which was also moved by Ali Nawaz Awan and passed by The National Assembly in October 2020, had also been submitted to the Senate for approval.

