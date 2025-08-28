Islamabad residents fearful of stray dog menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The streets of Islamabad have become a daunting place for residents, particularly in sectors G-9/4,G-13/4, I-10, G-7, G-8, I-9, E-11, and Barakahu, where stray dogs roam in packs, instilling fear and anxiety among locals.

Residents are fearful of venturing out, especially at night, as packs of aggressive stray dogs roam the streets, posing a significant threat to their safety and well-being, and making everyday activities a daunting task.

Residents are requesting the immediate action, with some suggesting the establishment of dedicated dog shelters away from residential areas and public awareness campaigns promoting safe cohabitation.

Javed Ali, a resident of G-9/4 said , the rising number of stray dogs is putting public safety at risk, with several people falling victim to dog attacks and bites.

He said it has become increasingly difficult for him to even go for a walk because of the large number of stray dogs in the surrounding areas.

"Every time we open our gates, we risk being chased or attacked by aggressive dogs,"he stated.

He urged the authorities to take preemptive measures to address the issue.

Similarly, Amina, a mother from G-8/1, expressed concern that her children cannot go out to nearby parks and playgrounds in the evening due to stray dogs.

“I was terrified when I once saw around 15 to 20 dogs in a park near my home. Since then, I have stopped visiting that place, especially with my kids. Children need physical activity, but unfortunately, stray dogs have made it impossible,” she said.

She further said that they are living like prisoners in their own homes.An official from Capital Development Authority (CDA) said they have taken notice of the issue many time and also tasked special teams to survey all sectors.

He told that a 24-hour emergency helpline for reporting aggressive or rabid dogs has also been proposed. He assured that in the future, they will implement comprehensive measures to effectively control the stray dog population, ensuring a safer environment for Islamabad's residents.

