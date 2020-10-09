Islamabad residents to protest sharp crime increase Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The residents of Federal capital would gather at National Press Club here Saturday to protest against sharp increase in crime rate of the capital city including armed robberies, burglaries, car thefts and street crimes.

According to a media report, around 99 incidents of robberies and thefts were reported during September resulting in the loss of cash and valuables worth above Rs 69 million.

The call for protest, scheduled at 1600 hours at NPC in F-6, has been given by the netizens through different social media pages including Islamabadians on Twitters saying, "Islamabad… was a safe city but not now. We are planning a protest against this condition of Islamabad.

Street crimes are increasing day by day. No one is safe in their own homes and streets."In a series of incidents, the robbers chased the residents including APP senior reporter Ishtiaq Ahmed from different banks and deprived them of millions of rupees in broad daylight. The police are yet to trace the culprits visible and, in some cases, also identifiable in multiple footages from private and Safe City cameras.

In hundreds of social media posts, the netizens expressed their anger over the alarming increase in crime rate with one saying, "Islamabad becomes second Karachi. The performance of police is worse."