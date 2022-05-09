UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Returns To Normal Life After Eid Holidays

May 09, 2022

A large number of people assumed their offices, educational institutes and businesses in the Islamabad as the outbound citizens returned from their hometowns after celebrating the festivities of of Eid-ul- Fitr with their loved ones

Federal government announced four holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr from May 2 to 5, but a large numbers of employees remained on leave to enjoy weekend with their families.

Traffic jams seen on the different roads of Islamabad as the employees and workers were heading towards their destinations, whereas passengers were waiting for public transport at various terminals.

Students were seen heading towards their universities, colleges and schools as educational institutes in Islamabad were opened on Monday and many parents were seen taking their children to schools.

Shopping malls and markets of the Federal capital were also crowded with buyers that were opened since last Friday, but the vendors said that there was no business during the Eid holidays and weekend as most of the people were not in Islamabad.

