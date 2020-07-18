Islamabad road users troubled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The residents and large number of people traveling on Kashmir Highway faced great inconvenience due to protest of traders at zero point and Serena Chowk on Saturday.

However, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) made some alternate arrangements to divert the traffic and lessen the inconvenience for the road users. Initially, the protesters gathered at zero point and then moved to Serena chowk.

A large number of contingents of police reached there to check their entry towards Red Zone. The police vehicles and water canon remained present at Serena Chowk and tried to control the protestors who wanted to march towards Prime Minister House to lodge their protest.

During the protest, Islamabad police and district administration tried to inform people through social media about closure of roads including of Faizabad and efforts were made to facilitate commuters.

The traders were protesting against the anti-coronavirus lockdown, imposed by the local administration in various localities to curb the virus spread.

The diversions were placed on Soharwardi Road Aabpara and the citizens were requested to use Jinnah Avenue and Margalla Road instead of Kashmir Highway to avoid inconvenience. The roads leading to Islamabad from Faizabad interchange were also opened after movement of protesters at Serena chowk from Zero Point.

Later, officials from district administration and police successfully negotiated with traders and they dispersed after talks, the source said.