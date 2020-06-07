UrduPoint.com
Islamabad 's Markets To Get Facelift: CDA Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 02:00 PM

Islamabad 's markets to get facelift: CDA chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ali Ahmed, on Sunday said on the demand of business community, several development projects have been included in the forthcoming budget.

These projects included development of various markets, expansion of Expressway, Rawal Chowk extension, 10th Avenue, Industrial Areas and Kahuta Triangle development works.

He stated this while talking to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahmed Waheed.

ICCI President said CDA board had approved amendments in industrial building by-laws many years ago but the same have not been implemented and urged that the issue would be resolved soon.

