Islamabad 's Mayor to be elected tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The election for the vacant seat of Islamabad's mayor, will be held on Monday (tomorrow) .

A polling station has been set up at the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) office whereas voting will begin at 9am in the morning and will continue until 5pm without any break.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Pir Adil Shah, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Malik Sajid Mahmood and an independent candidate, Azhar Mahmood will contest the election.

In addition to this, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a list of 73 voters who will elect the new mayor.

The returning officer conveyed to the sources that all necessary arrangements for the polling have been completed.

In 2016, Sheikh Anser Aziz was elected the first mayor of Islamabad. He stepped down from the post in October last.