UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad 's Mayor To Be Elected Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

Islamabad 's Mayor to be elected tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The election for the vacant seat of Islamabad's mayor, will be held on Monday (tomorrow) .

A polling station has been set up at the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) office whereas voting will begin at 9am in the morning and will continue until 5pm without any break.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Pir Adil Shah, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Malik Sajid Mahmood and an independent candidate, Azhar Mahmood will contest the election.

In addition to this, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a list of 73 voters who will elect the new mayor.

The returning officer conveyed to the sources that all necessary arrangements for the polling have been completed.

In 2016, Sheikh Anser Aziz was elected the first mayor of Islamabad. He stepped down from the post in October last.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan October 2016 Muslim Post All From

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law to establish the Su ..

8 minutes ago

Du announces #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge winners

1 hour ago

UAE announces 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recove ..

1 hour ago

WAM REPORT: UAE on frontlines of combatting spread ..

2 hours ago

SCC’s &#039;Recommendation Committee&#039; prepa ..

2 hours ago

Sahab Smart Solutions becomes Tech Partner for Sha ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.