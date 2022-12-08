Islamabad Saddar Police arrests 75 outlaws

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police Saddar Zone arrested 75 outlaws during the last month involved in crimes of heinous nature and recovered vehicles, motorbikes, drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police on Thursday intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crimes from the city.

Saddar Zone police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements involved in a series of criminal activities and succeeded in apprehending 75 outlaws including 25 members of nine criminal gangs during the last month.

Police teams also recovered two motorbikes, 8.5 kilogram hashish, 4.2 kilogram heroin, 16 pistols and one rifle with ammunition from their possession.

The IGP Islamabad has further directed all senior officials for conducting effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis. No laxity will be tolerated in official duties, he maintained.