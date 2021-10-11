Islamabad safe city project introduces multiple steps for secure environment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Safe City project has taken multiple measures during the last two years including the introduction of an effective digital system to maintain a secure environment for the community by controlling crime and also monitoring traffic effectively.

With the increase in the population of Islamabad, effective digital systems are required to maintain a secure city environment for the community.

After the handing over the safe city project to Islamabad police by NADRA in 2019, the police sources said that it has been focused to achieve more effective public safety incident tracking and response, reduce traffic violations and improve behaviors; and overall better transparency and automation in police operations by using state of the art city-wide infrastructure, systems, and new operational processes run from new integrated communication, command and control center.

Since July 2019, Islamabad police introduced smart cars in the Federal Capital for on-ground surveillance while the e-challan System has been made functional. When the project was handed over to Islamabad police, 40 percent of cameras were in working condition while the ratio has been increased, and presently 98% of cameras are functional.

Likewise, seven eLTE towers out of 20 Towers were functional at the time of handing taking over while 18 eLTE Towers are now fully functional.

A proposal for the installation of additional 4500 cameras has been prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Interior for approval.

Sixteen additional Smart Cars equipped with the latest technology have been approved to ensure security in Islamabad while the Air Patrol Unit has been established for surveillance through drone cameras.

Eagle Squad has been integrated with this modern technology-based project to provide better services to the citizens in grave emergency situations. Safe City ACT-2021 has been sent to the Ministry of Law & Justice for vetting & consideration by CCLC while a proposal / PC-I regarding up-gradation of the CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch) System has been prepared and submitted for approval.

Local cameras installed at societies and shopping malls are being integrated with Safe City.

A police source said that the law enforcement capacity of Islamabad Police has improved through this project and prompt response is being ensured to emergencies and crime through state-of-the-art technology. He said that Islamabad police is committed to change the working culture of the police and make the city a peaceful, just, and thriving place.

/395