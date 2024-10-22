Islamabad school meals program achieves milestone, sets regional benchmark

The Islamabad School Meals Program has solidified its position as the region's most cost-efficient initiative, transforming the educational landscape

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad school Meals Program has solidified its position as the region's most cost-efficient initiative, transforming the educational landscape.

Launched by the Ministry of Federal Education, this groundbreaking project provides fresh, hot meals to underprivileged students, fostering cognitive development, academic performance and nutritional well-being.

According to the education Ministry, as per current status, around 55,000 students across Islamabad schools benefit daily.

Ministry of Federal Education has allocated Rs35 per child daily, while Allah Wala Trust contributes Rs 24 per child daily, managing logistics.

It Improved Body Mass Index (BMI), enhanced nutrition boosts students' physical health.

The program also enhanced enrollment as free meals attract and retain students. It also reduced dropout rates and nourishment supports academic persistence.

The program aims to reach 70,000 students within weeks, further cementing its regional impact. The Islamabad School Meals Program embodies our commitment to Pakistan's future generations, it added.