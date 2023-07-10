Open Menu

Islamabad Science Camp 2.0 Kicks Off At AIOU

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Islamabad Science Camp 2.0 kicks off at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The 5-day Hands-on Science Camp 2.0 started at the main campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here.

Around 120 children aged 8 to 14 years from Islamabad and neighboring areas are participating in the camp, they will be trained to make five different robotic projects during this training camp.

This camp is being organized in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University, Pakistan Science Club, and ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF).

The project has been formulated to teach fundamental principles of science to young minds to develop interests regarding science to keep in view the interests of today's generation on the special instruction of Prof.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor, AIOU.

The training material of this camp was designed under the supervision of the Dean Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad, and the Dean Faculty of education, Prof. Dr. Tanzila Nabeel. Dr. Muhammad Tanveer Afzal, Dr. Aftab, and Arshad Mahmood Qamar on behalf of Open University, Ghulam Abbas on behalf of ECOSF, and Abdul Rauf are representing the 5-member team of Pakistan Science Club.

The camp will continue till July 14 at the main campus of AIOU Islamabad.

