UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Security Dialogue: Ahsan Iqbal Highlights Challenges Confronted By Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Islamabad Security Dialogue: Ahsan Iqbal highlights challenges confronted by Pakistan

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said Pakistan was facing multiple challenges on various fronts including economic, social and security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said Pakistan was facing multiple challenges on various fronts including economic, social and security.

"And the incumbent government is making all-out efforts to tackle the confronted challenges effectively," the minister said while addressing the opening ceremony of the 'Islamabad Security Dialogue-2023,' organized by the National Security Division and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

As a result of the government's prudent policy, the minister said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, there was a bumper production of 27.5 million tons of wheat, which would have a positive impact on strengthening the national economy.

Commenting on security-related matters, Ahsan Iqbal said during 2013- 2018, the then-government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML) took several measures to eliminate terrorism from the country.

But unfortunately, he said there was a resurgence of terrorism-related incidents due to the discontinuity of PML-N policies; and the incompetency of the previous PTI government.

The minister said the incumbent government was fully determined to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country, expressing firm resolve that no subversive activity would be tolerated at any cost.

He said the country's Armed Forces rendered unmatched sacrifices while eliminating terrorist elements from the country, which never be allowed to go waste.

He said Pakistan was ready to share its terrorism-tackling experiences with the rest of the world for achieving peace.

He said Pakistan was playing its due role in achieving durable peace in the region including Afghanistan, adding a stable and prosperous Afghanistan was inevitable for peace and stability in the country.

The minister said Pakistan believed in promoting bilateral ties with all its neighbouring countries including India.

Ahsan Iqbal informed the Security Dialogue participants that the coalition government had launched a strategy to implement short-term and long-term projects for economic stability.

To steer the country of the financial crisis and turn around Pakistan to a stable platform, he said the incumbent government was making concerted efforts to develop a framework based on five Es (Exports, E-Pakistan, Equity, Energy and Environment) which needed to be pursued vigorously.

The minister said Pakistan, which is one of the sufferers of negative impacts of the global weather-changing patterns, had effectively taken up its case at the United Nations Climate Change Conference-2022, known as COP27, apprising the forum about Pakistan's concerns in this regard.

The minister said the incumbent government would make all-out efforts to ensure implementation of the recommendations, which would be given by the participants of the 'Islamabad Security Dialogue,' in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Afghanistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World United Nations Exports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz 2018 Muslim All From Government Wheat Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

17 minutes ago
 Australia Cuts Some Defense Spending to Fund Nucle ..

Australia Cuts Some Defense Spending to Fund Nuclear Submarine Project - Reports

13 minutes ago
 Additional manpower of police given to DIGPs of Ka ..

Additional manpower of police given to DIGPs of Karachi

7 minutes ago
 Colleges, Universities to remain closed on May 11 ..

Colleges, Universities to remain closed on May 11 & 12

7 minutes ago
 University of Sindh students asked to deposit host ..

University of Sindh students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 21

7 minutes ago
 World’s youngest published female author says sh ..

World’s youngest published female author says she just wants to ‘keep writin ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.