Islamabad Security Dialogue's Second Round To Open Robust Debate From April 1

Published March 29, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The second round of the flagship Islamabad Security Dialogue organised by the National Security Division will open robust debate on "Comprehensive Security".

The second edition of the two-day Dialogue will take place from April 1-2 and welcome policy makers, and experts to unveil discourse on key issues.

It will be in hybrid mode where both physical and virtual participation will be allowed at the Forum.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue (ISD) is a platform for critical thinking and robust intellectual discourse on some of the most important and pressing challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan and the wider region.

The ISD initially launched in March 2021 by the National Security Division, in collaboration with the Advisory board of the National Security Committee of Pakistan was the first of its kind forum to welcome global, regional and local experts, decision makers and academia to mull over critical challenges and opportunities faced by the country and the region.

The event will be attended by international thinkers and scholars, renowned international media persons, practitioner of international law, members of the Federal Cabinet, diplomatic corps, former government officials, academia, think-tanks and civil society members.

The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan whereas Chief of Army Staff will deliver opening address at the second day of the event.

The ISD 2022 is based around the National Security Policy of Pakistan that underscored that there is a symbiotic relationship between economic, human, and traditional security which is imperative for Pakistan's long-term development. Domestic stability and regional peace based on mutual co-existence, regional connectivity, and shared prosperity are essential prerequisites to optimising national security.

Based on this premise the second edition of Islamabad Security Dialogue theme is "Comprehensive Security: Re-imagining International Cooperation". The two day event will have six sessions titled "Leveraging Geo-Economics Through Growth and Connectivity", "National Security Advisers Forum on Asian Security in a Fluid World Order", "Navigating Disinformation and Discourse in the Information Age", "Challenges to International Security", "Evolving Challenges and Opportunities In International Law" and "Towards Citizen Centric National Security".

The first edition of the Dialogue was held in hybrid mode with strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures for physical presence of the participants followed by virtual addresses of the global experts.

It managed to get over 90 million impressions on various media outlets including social media, more than 50 international media channels gave coverage to the Dialogue, whereas 15,000 plus participants and 23 speakers attended the event.

