Open Menu

Islamabad Sees 15pc Drop In Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Islamabad sees 15pc drop in crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Police has recorded a 15 percent decrease in overall crime during the ongoing year 2025. Meanwhile, in March alone, crime dropped by 33 percent, while heinous crimes saw a reduction of 25 percent.

A police spokesperson told APP on Friday that Islamabad Police arrested 2,719 accused involved in various criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs. 51 million and Rs. 75 billion. As part of a crackdown on criminal gangs, 433 dacoits and members of 185 organized groups involved in snatching and vehicle lifting were arrested, leading to the recovery of 27 looted vehicles and 194 stolen motorcycles.

Furthermore, 1,455 robbers and dacoits were arrested, with police recovering looted valuables from their possession. A crackdown on illegal weapons led to the arrest of 654 accused, with authorities seizing 26 Kalashnikovs, 43 guns, 800 pistols, 63 daggers, and 26,285 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, 787 proclaimed offenders and absconders were taken into custody.

To tackle drug-related crimes, Islamabad Police launched a special awareness campaign, "Nasha Ab Nahi," aimed at keeping the city drug-free.

Seminars, awareness walks, and lectures were held in educational institutions, alongside strict legal action against drug traffickers. A total of 443 accused were arrested, and 428 cases were registered, resulting in the seizure of 78,251 kg of hashish, 155.466 kg of heroin, 23.861 kg of ice, and 2,704 liters of liquor. Additionally, nine drug peddlers supplying narcotics to educational institutions were caught.

As part of security measures, 80 search operations were conducted across various areas of the city.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq praised the Islamabad Police’s efforts in reducing crime and ensuring public safety.

"The 15 percent overall crime reduction, the 33 percent decline in March, and the 25% decrease in heinous crimes are a testament to the Islamabad Police’s tireless efforts. Our officers have made great sacrifices, especially during violent protests and confrontations with criminals," he said.

He further urged citizens to support law enforcement agencies.

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

56 seconds ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

36 minutes ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

46 minutes ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexiste ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

1 hour ago
 Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Spor ..

Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament f ..

Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025

2 hours ago
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Father ..

Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowm ..

ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on fa ..

Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands

3 hours ago
 Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era ..

Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series

3 hours ago
 Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

3 hours ago
 March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan