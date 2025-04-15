Islamabad Sees 20% Crime Drop In First Four Months Of 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 07:35 PM
Islamabad Capital Police’s vigorous operations against criminal elements have led to a 20 percent drop in overall crime, including a 19 percent decline in robberies, 74 percent in burglaries, and 17 percent in murders during the first four months of 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024
A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that the Islamabad Police launched a coordinated and consistent strategy under the special direction of the IG Rizvi to eliminate crime across the district, continuing a daily crackdown on robbers, bandits, car and motorcycle thieves, drug dealers, and their facilitators.
He said there has been a 20 percent reduction in serious and other crimes compared to the same period in 2024, including a 19 percent drop in robberies, a 12 percent decline in theft, and a 74 percent decrease in burglary incidents.
He said the rate of vehicle and motorcycle thefts fell by 22 percent, while murders decreased by 17 percent compared to the same period last year, with a total of 600 fewer incidents reported in the Federal capital.
He said special police teams have also intensified operations against drug smuggling networks and facilitators, and daily operations are being carried out to dismantle such criminal infrastructure.
He said IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has instructed all officers to crack down vigorously on drug dens, suppliers, and buyers, reaffirming the department’s commitment to cleanse society of this menace and ensure a safe future for the youth.
He said protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.
"We have taken an oath to protect the lives and property of the public while donning this uniform. In the course of fulfilling this oath, many of our officers have been injured and have attained the great status of Ghazi,” the IG Rizvi said.
IG urged the citizens to continue cooperating with the police in their mission to build a peaceful and crime-free society.
