Islamabad Sees 20% Drop In Crime Rate Due To Police Reforms
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Islamabad has recorded a significant decline in crime over the past year, with rates dropping by 20 percent following major reforms by the Islamabad Police.
According to official data released here Sunday, the incidents of robbery, dacoity, murder and vehicle theft decreased by 600 cases in 2025 compared to the previous year.
Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the force implemented modern policing strategies, including enhanced surveillance, specialized patrol units, and community engagement programs.
As a result, Islamabad now ranks 93rd on Numbeo’s World Safety Index, surpassing cities like London and New York.
Key initiatives included the establishment of the Margalla Trail Patrol Unit for tourist safety, the Ababeel Squad for commercial area security, and the K-9 Unit for explosive detection.
The Safe City Project was upgraded and a "Police Station on Wheels" was introduced for faster FIR registration.
"The reforms reflect our commitment to public safety and efficient policing," stated the Islamabad Police in a release.
"Modern technology, rigorous anti-crime operations, and community partnerships have been pivotal in this transformation."
Additional measures included a crackdown on narcotics, with 2,896 arrests, and improved traffic management systems. The police also ensured security for over 1,300 events, including international conferences and VVIP movements.
With ongoing programs like the "Friend of Police" internship and women’s safety initiatives, the force aims to further strengthen public trust and safety.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N workers party’s backbone: Sardar Muhammad Yousaf2 minutes ago
-
Longest train stoppages, more fun2 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold two-day Int'l moot on "Quality Teacher Education" on 13 May2 minutes ago
-
Zakat, Ushr committee chairman holds open court2 minutes ago
-
DC vows timely completion of LDP projects2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 20% drop in crime rate due to police reforms2 minutes ago
-
KP positioned as key corridor to Central Asia, says Governor Kundi12 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Shaheen Colony; resolves public issues12 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Sindh13 minutes ago
-
Steps for cotton cultivation target reviewed22 minutes ago
-
UNF for 2025-2027 Global Next Generation Fellowship opens22 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed ul Zaman pays tribute to journalists22 minutes ago