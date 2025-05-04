Open Menu

Islamabad Sees 20% Drop In Crime Rate Due To Police Reforms

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Islamabad sees 20% drop in crime rate due to police reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Islamabad has recorded a significant decline in crime over the past year, with rates dropping by 20 percent following major reforms by the Islamabad Police.

According to official data released here Sunday, the incidents of robbery, dacoity, murder and vehicle theft decreased by 600 cases in 2025 compared to the previous year.

Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the force implemented modern policing strategies, including enhanced surveillance, specialized patrol units, and community engagement programs.

As a result, Islamabad now ranks 93rd on Numbeo’s World Safety Index, surpassing cities like London and New York.

Key initiatives included the establishment of the Margalla Trail Patrol Unit for tourist safety, the Ababeel Squad for commercial area security, and the K-9 Unit for explosive detection.

The Safe City Project was upgraded and a "Police Station on Wheels" was introduced for faster FIR registration.

"The reforms reflect our commitment to public safety and efficient policing," stated the Islamabad Police in a release.

"Modern technology, rigorous anti-crime operations, and community partnerships have been pivotal in this transformation."

Additional measures included a crackdown on narcotics, with 2,896 arrests, and improved traffic management systems. The police also ensured security for over 1,300 events, including international conferences and VVIP movements.

With ongoing programs like the "Friend of Police" internship and women’s safety initiatives, the force aims to further strengthen public trust and safety.

