Islamabad Sees 35% Drop In Robberies, 392 Gangs Busted: SSP Shoaib
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan on Tuesday said that incidents of robberies in the Federal capital had declined by 35 percent in 2025 compared to 2024, while cases of car and motorcycle thefts and other crimes had decreased overall by 21 percent.
SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan addressed an important press conference at Rescue-15, where he highlighted the effective measures taken by Islamabad Police to curb criminal activities. He said that since February, police teams had arrested 839 accused belonging to 392 gangs involved in different crimes across the city.
He said that before he assumed charge, the emergency helpline Pucar-15 received 60 to 70 calls daily, which had now been reduced to just 5 to 10 calls through improved strategy and effective policing. “We have managed to dismantle several dangerous gangs, many of them Afghan groups, and controlled the overall crime situation in Islamabad,” he added.
SSP Shoaib said that two gangs, including the notorious Rajanpur group, had also been busted with seven members arrested. These gangs, he said, were involved in violent home invasions where citizens were assaulted, and valuables worth Rs 80 million, including cash, gold, and other items, were looted. Acting swiftly on a Pucar-15 call, police traced and arrested the culprits, recovering stolen goods worth millions of rupees.
SSP Shoaib said that Safe City Islamabad cameras played a key role in tracing and busting criminal groups. “All SHOs, investigation officers, and senior police officials are working round the clock to ensure the safety of citizens,” he said, urging residents to register their domestic workers at the Police Khidmat Markaz and verify their criminal records.
He said that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.
