Islamabad Sees 75% Drop In Serious Crimes During 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza, the Operations Division has executed an effective strategy to combat crime, leading to a significant reduction in serious criminal activities.

A public relations officer told APP on Saturday that 2023 witnessed 269 serious crime incidents in the Federal capital. However, he said that in 2024, this number has decreased to 200, reflecting a 75% reduction.

his achievement highlights the proactive measures and sustained efforts made by the Islamabad Police to ensure the safety and security of the city’s residents, he noted.

Despite challenges in maintaining law and order, the Islamabad Police, led by IG Islamabad and his dedicated team, have remained vigilant and active in their fight against crime, he said and added that they continue to work tirelessly, day and night, to protect citizens and their property.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Criminals IG Islamabad

