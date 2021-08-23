ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Pakistan has sent to the leadership of the Afghan Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) a list of members of the group's outlawed Pakistani affiliate ” the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ” wanted by Islamabad, sources in the Pakistani foreign ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

The move came in light of media reports that some leaders and members of the TTP had been freed from Afghan prisons after the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 and ordered the release of all political detainees. The total number of released TTP members is estimated at over 700.

"The Pakistani government handed over a list of wanted members of the Pakistani Taliban to the Afghan Taliban leadership in order to take urgent action measures them and put an end to the presence in Afghanistan of this movement, which is responsible for the murder of thousands of Pakistanis," the sources said.

Afghan Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, in turn, has set up a special three-member commission to look into Islamabad's request and ensure that the TTP will not use Afghan territories to plot new attacks against Pakistan, the sources said.

The TTP has carried out numerous attacks against Pakistani civilian and military targets in the past. The group has claimed responsibility for the 2014 deadly attack on a Peshawar school that killed more than 150 people.