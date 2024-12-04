Open Menu

Islamabad Set For Makeover: Saidpur Village, Melody Market, Srinagar Highway To Shine By Spring

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 07:43 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced that the beautification and restoration of Saidpur Model Village, Melody Market, and Srinagar Highway will be completed by spring, with horticultural experts from Baku playing a pivotal role

This was revealed during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and attended by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency Khazar Farhadov.

The collaborative effort, involving CDA officers and experts from Azerbaijan, aims to revitalise these key areas in Islamabad.

The Chairman lauded the dedication of the Baku horticulturalists, highlighting their round-the-clock work to enhance the natural aesthetics of these sites. To ensure smooth execution, focal persons from both CDA and the Azerbaijani team will oversee the project.

The restoration of Saidpur Model Village is scheduled to be completed within four months. Chairman Randhawa emphasised the need for long-lasting solutions, instructing architects and CDA officers to visit the site and provide feedback.

The project also includes an overhaul of the village's sewerage and water systems, with experts from Baku and CDA working together to design sustainable solutions.

Post-restoration, Saidpur Village is set to become a cultural and recreational hub, hosting colourful festivals and events throughout the spring season.

The facelift of Melody Market is expected to conclude by April, making it a more vibrant and appealing destination. Meanwhile, along Srinagar Highway, local plants will be incorporated to enhance the area’s natural beauty, preserving its unique landscape.

As part of the Islamabad Beautification Plan, statues of prominent figures from the Pakistan Movement, including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, will be installed at the Pakistan Monument. These installations will celebrate the nation’s history and inspire future generations.

