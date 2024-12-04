- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Islamabad set for makeover: Saidpur Village, Melody Market, Srinagar Highway to shine by spring
Islamabad Set For Makeover: Saidpur Village, Melody Market, Srinagar Highway To Shine By Spring
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced that the beautification and restoration of Saidpur Model Village, Melody Market, and Srinagar Highway will be completed by spring, with horticultural experts from Baku playing a pivotal role
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced that the beautification and restoration of Saidpur Model Village, Melody Market, and Srinagar Highway will be completed by spring, with horticultural experts from Baku playing a pivotal role.
This was revealed during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and attended by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency Khazar Farhadov.
The collaborative effort, involving CDA officers and experts from Azerbaijan, aims to revitalise these key areas in Islamabad.
The Chairman lauded the dedication of the Baku horticulturalists, highlighting their round-the-clock work to enhance the natural aesthetics of these sites. To ensure smooth execution, focal persons from both CDA and the Azerbaijani team will oversee the project.
The restoration of Saidpur Model Village is scheduled to be completed within four months. Chairman Randhawa emphasised the need for long-lasting solutions, instructing architects and CDA officers to visit the site and provide feedback.
The project also includes an overhaul of the village's sewerage and water systems, with experts from Baku and CDA working together to design sustainable solutions.
Post-restoration, Saidpur Village is set to become a cultural and recreational hub, hosting colourful festivals and events throughout the spring season.
The facelift of Melody Market is expected to conclude by April, making it a more vibrant and appealing destination. Meanwhile, along Srinagar Highway, local plants will be incorporated to enhance the area’s natural beauty, preserving its unique landscape.
As part of the Islamabad Beautification Plan, statues of prominent figures from the Pakistan Movement, including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, will be installed at the Pakistan Monument. These installations will celebrate the nation’s history and inspire future generations.
Recent Stories
Former naval chief Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik laid to rest in Lahore
Deepfake technology being used as weapon against women: Azma
Attractive vehicle number registration scheme to remain open till Dec 31
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Cabinet abolishes deceased quota, refor ..
30,000 students selected on merit for Honhaar Scholarships programme: Maryam
CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working
Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa: UN
15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab
Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 30
Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islamabad’s sports grounds
Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector
Police get vacated illegally occupied property
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former naval chief Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik laid to rest in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Deepfake technology being used as weapon against women: Azma2 minutes ago
-
Attractive vehicle number registration scheme to remain open till Dec 312 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Cabinet abolishes deceased quota, reforms educational board ..3 minutes ago
-
30,000 students selected on merit for Honhaar Scholarships programme: Maryam2 minutes ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working32 minutes ago
-
15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 3032 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector38 minutes ago
-
Police get vacated illegally occupied property30 minutes ago
-
Four killed in separate incidents of violence at Swabi30 minutes ago
-
ATC cancels interim bail of Zain Qureshi in Jinnah House attack case30 minutes ago