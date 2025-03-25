Open Menu

Islamabad Set To Become Pakistan’s First Digital City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has vowed to make Islamabad Pakistan’s first fully digital city, with plans to introduce advanced traffic management, cashless transactions, and city-wide high-speed internet

The decisions were made during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa at the CDA Headquarters on Tuesday. Senior officials and board members attended the session, where progress on Islamabad’s digital transformation was reviewed.

The meeting discussed the implementation of a tech-driven traffic management system, including: Drone surveillance for real-time monitoring, AI-based congestion analysis using Google data, Automated speed tracking to regulate traffic flow.

Immediate measures will be taken to ease congestion at 11 major points, while long-term solutions for other areas are under study.

To promote transparency and convenience, Islamabad will shift toward a cashless economy. Key steps include: QR code-based digital payments at businesses, restaurants, and shops. Incentives for merchants to register digitally with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Pilot launch in Blue Area, food Street, and Parking Plaza, with customers given the choice between cash and digital payments.

Plans to provide phased free Wi-Fi across the city were also reviewed.

The CDA’s One-Window operations have already been fully digitized, with all payments processed online.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that digitizing Islamabad would set a national benchmark.

Digital payments and cashless systems will boost transparency and bring modern facilities to the public, he said. “We are committed to making CDA a fully digital institution in line with global standards.”

