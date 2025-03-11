Islamabad set to get state-of-the-art food street, new recreational projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA), to enhance appeal of the city, has announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art Food Street in Blue Area, alongside several other recreational and tourism projects.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman CDA, and Chief Commissioner Islamabad on Tuesday.

The proposed food street, to be located in the heart of Blue Area, aims to provide residents and tourists with a unique culinary experience.

It will feature high-quality local and international food brands, modern infrastructure, and ample parking facilities—a rarity in Islamabad. The project will also include beautifully designed pathways, electric carts for the elderly and children, and cashless payment systems.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that the Food Street will be designed to meet international standards, with modern lighting, common seating areas, and strict adherence to health and hygiene protocols.

He directed the relevant departments to expedite work and ensure the project is completed within the shortest possible time.

In addition to the Food Street, the meeting also discussed other ambitious projects aimed at boosting tourism and recreational activities in Islamabad.

These include the introduction of a cable car system, a zip line, and the operationalization of the Art and Craft Village. Feasibility reports for these projects have been ordered to be prepared promptly.

Furthermore, plans for a Safari Park and a Cultural Center were also reviewed.

Chairman Randhawa stated that these initiatives would not only provide world-class facilities to citizens but also position Islamabad as a major hub for tourism and recreational activities.

The CDA administration reiterated its commitment to transforming Islamabad into a modern, environment-friendly city. With these projects, the capital is set to become a more attractive destination for both locals and international visitors.

Chairman Randhawa urged all officers to work diligently to ensure the timely completion of these projects, emphasizing that they are crucial for the city’s development and the well-being of its residents.