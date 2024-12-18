Open Menu

Islamabad Sets New Record With Underpass Construction At Jinnah Avenue Interchange

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Islamabad sets new record with underpass construction at Jinnah Avenue Interchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) In a groundbreaking achievement, an underpass at the Jinnah Avenue F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange is set to be completed in a record 42 days, as per directives from Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has confirmed that 75% of the work has been finalized, and the project is on track to open for traffic on December 25.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa conducted an early morning surprise visit to the project site to assess the ongoing construction. He expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the work, emphasizing the need to maintain the momentum for timely completion.

“We are committed to delivering this project within the record timeframe.

Work on both the flyover and underpass is progressing simultaneously to ensure on-time completion,” said Chairman Randhawa.

The CDA chairman also directed consultants and resident engineers to uphold high standards of construction while adhering to the set deadlines. During the visit, he was briefed by project officials, who highlighted key milestones that 70 out of 74 piles for the interchange have been completed. Work on the underpass girders is in its final stages whereas concrete work for the underpass bed is expected to finish shortly.

With construction progressing rapidly on all fronts, the Jinnah Avenue Interchange is poised to become a symbol of efficiency and innovation in urban infrastructure development.

Related Topics

Exchange Interior Minister Visit Traffic SITE Muhammad Ali December Capital Development Authority All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

2 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

9 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

9 hours ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

9 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

10 hours ago
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassado ..

UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador

11 hours ago
 Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushr ..

Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7

11 hours ago
 15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school sh ..

15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..

11 hours ago
 Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new pe ..

Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak

11 hours ago
 Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy P ..

Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan