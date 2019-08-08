Islamabad Slams India for Calling Kashmir Internal Affair

Pakistan does not recognize India's sovereignty over the disputed portion of the Kashmir region under its administration and refuses to treat the issue regarding Jammu and Kashmir's status as New Delhi's internal affair, the spokesman for its Foreign Ministry said Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Pakistan does not recognize India 's sovereignty over the disputed portion of the Kashmir region under its administration and refuses to treat the issue regarding Jammu and Kashmir's status as New Delhi 's internal affair, the spokesman for its Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

India stripped Jammu and Kashmir, a part of a larger Himalayan region also claimed by Pakistan, of its special status this week and downgraded it from a state to a union territory.

"Pakistan categorically rejects India's contention that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India.

Jammu and Kashmir is on the agenda of the UN Security Council and is a disputed territory," Mohammad Faisal told reporters.

He condemned a complete communications blackout and curfew imposed on the region last week, saying it had been turned into "the largest prison in the world," and warned of a looming humanitarian crisis.

Pakistan has vowed to do what it takes to support Kashmiris, most of whom are Muslim, after accusing India's ruling Hindu party of racism. To that end, Islamabad has downgraded its diplomatic ties with its neighbor, expelled the Indian ambassador and halted trade.