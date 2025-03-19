Islamabad Spends Over Rs724mln On Protest Prevention & Red Zone Security In 2022-23
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Interior, Senator Talal Chaudhry, revealed that a total of Rs724.4 million was spent on protest prevention and Red Zone security in Islamabad during the fiscal year 2022-23. He shared these details while addressing the National Assembly's Question Hour on Wednesday.
According to Senator Chaudhry, in 2019-20, the government spent Rs150 million on Red Zone security, a significantly lower amount compared to 2022-23, due to fewer protests. For the current fiscal year, an additional grant of Rs100 million has been allocated for Red Zone security.
He explained that security expenditures generally fall under two categories including movement, food, and accommodation of security forces and procurement of containers used to block roads and prevent unlawful gatherings.
Chaudhry stated that 2022-23 saw the highest security expenditure in the past five years due to the large number of protests and sit-ins in the capital. He emphasized that if opposition parties had protested within legal boundaries, these expenses could have been avoided and used for public welfare instead.
Dr Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto raised a question in the House regarding the total security costs for protests in the last five years. Responding to a supplementary question by Senator Sehar Kamran, Chaudhry clarified that empty containers are legally procured by the administration for security purposes, with proper payments made to the respective companies.
He also recalled an incident where a loaded container truck was mistakenly placed on the roads, causing additional logistical issues.
Moreover, to another query he replied to the concerns raised about the staffing levels at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) hospital, which has faced continuous calls for adequate personnel amidst budgetary constraints.
He said that multiple advertisements have been issued to fill vacancies; however, the required staffing levels remain unmet, leading to deficiencies in patient care. It was noted that while significant improvements have been made in hospital services, further assistance from elected representatives is essential.
Regarding issues of immigration and passport security, he responded to queries about the effectiveness of current systems. Furthermore, in response to questions about begging and the homeless population in Islamabad, the Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, reported that numerous arrests have been made under the current crackdown on professional begging.
He emphasized that many individuals apprehended are part of organized groups rather than genuine cases of need, advocating for stricter laws to address this issue effectively.
Recent Stories
Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..
Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce
DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port
Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 network expansion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad spends over Rs724mln on protest prevention & red zone security in 2022-235 minutes ago
-
Food Authority seizes tanker of chemical-contaminated milk in Hattar5 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves draft Sentencing (Amendment) Act 2025 Bill5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC Kohat break fast with Aghosh campus students, pledge support5 minutes ago
-
Ramazan: month of self-discipline, spiritual purification15 minutes ago
-
IHC's larger bench to take up cases pertaining meetings of PTI founder15 minutes ago
-
Photo walk at GCU highlights history of Palestine15 minutes ago
-
Arora visits Kinnaired Centre for Learning & Cultural Development15 minutes ago
-
UVAS arranges walk and seminar15 minutes ago
-
Free Wi-Fi service now available at 230 locations in Lahore15 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Commissioner takes action against land acquisition delays15 minutes ago
-
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy17 minutes ago