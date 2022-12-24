UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Suicide Blast: Police Seek Formation Of Of JIT

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 24, 2022 | 01:50 PM

The DIG Operation has written a letter to the chief commissioner and asked him to form an eight-member JIT to investigate the unfortunate incident.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2022) The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha on Saturday asked Islamabad chief commissioner to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate suicide blast that happened in Sector I-10 on Friday.


The Islamabad DIG wrote a letter to the chief commissioner and asked for formation of eight-member JIT led by SSP of Counter Terrorism Department to investigate the unfortunate incident.
The JIT will be comprising three DSPs and two officers from intelligence agencies, read the letter.


On other hand, Counter Terrorism Department lodged an FIR against the suicide blast under under the anti-terrorism act (ATA).
The First Information Report (FIR) read that police officials checked a vehicle in which a suspicious long-haired man was present on the back seat.


Constable Adeel, after the attack, succumbed to his wounds.


It may be mentioned here that a policeman was martyred and six others including four fellow cops, were injured in a suicide blast reported in Islamabad‘s I-10/4 sector.
The police authorities said that when the police stopped the vehicle for routine checking, the man detonated himself.

He also said that an Eagle Squad cop was martyred in the blast while four others were injured.
In a CCTV footage, it could be seen that the vehicle was stopped by the police for routine checkup but right at that moment, the man who was wearing a suicide jacket exploded himself.

