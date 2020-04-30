UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Summons Senior Indian Diplomat Over Ceasefire Violations In Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:16 AM

Islamabad Summons Senior Indian Diplomat Over Ceasefire Violations in Kashmir

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it summoned a senior Indian diplomat to express protest over recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it summoned a senior Indian diplomat to express protest over recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region.

According to the ministry, the Indian forces carried out "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Rakhchikri sector on Tuesday. As a result, two women of 45 and 60 years of age were seriously injured.

"A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 28 April 2020, resulting in serious injuries to innocent civilians," the statement said.

The statement added that India has committed 913 ceasefire violations since the beginning of the year.

The situation in Kashmir has traditionally been strained due to conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. Tensions escalated last August when the Indian government annulled Kashmir's special autonomous status and placed it under New Delhi's direct control.

