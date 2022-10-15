UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Summons US Ambassador Over Biden's Remarks On Pakistan's Nuclear Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Islamabad Summons US Ambassador Over Biden's Remarks on Pakistan's Nuclear Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Pakistani Foreign Office summoned US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome for an official demarche regarding US President Joe Biden's remarks about Pakistan's nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday.

On October 13, Biden said at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception that he believed Pakistan to be "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" because the country has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."

"As far as president Biden's statement is concerned ” I have discussed it with the prime minister, and we have summoned the ambassador of the United States to Pakistan Mr.

Donald Blome to the foreign office of Pakistan for an official demarche," Zardari said.

The minister added that Pakistan complies with all international standards regarding its nuclear capabilities. 

"We meet all, each and every international standard, in accordance with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) as far as the safety and security of our nuclear assets," the diplomat said.

Pakistan and the United States have recently marked the 75th anniversary of the bilateral relations, the minister said, adding that this issue was not raised at the reception.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister World Foreign Office Nuclear United States October All

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current poli ..

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current political situation

38 minutes ago
 Imran Khan responds to President Bidenâ€™s allegat ..

Imran Khan responds to President Bidenâ€™s allegation about Pakistanâ€™s nukes

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral d ..

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral debt: Ishaq Dar

57 minutes ago
 The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest ra ..

The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest rated position on IMDb

1 hour ago
 India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri La ..

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

1 hour ago
 What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.