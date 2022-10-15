MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Pakistani Foreign Office summoned US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome for an official demarche regarding US President Joe Biden's remarks about Pakistan's nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday.

On October 13, Biden said at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception that he believed Pakistan to be "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" because the country has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."

"As far as president Biden's statement is concerned ” I have discussed it with the prime minister, and we have summoned the ambassador of the United States to Pakistan Mr.

Donald Blome to the foreign office of Pakistan for an official demarche," Zardari said.

The minister added that Pakistan complies with all international standards regarding its nuclear capabilities.

"We meet all, each and every international standard, in accordance with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) as far as the safety and security of our nuclear assets," the diplomat said.

Pakistan and the United States have recently marked the 75th anniversary of the bilateral relations, the minister said, adding that this issue was not raised at the reception.