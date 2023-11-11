Islamabad take proactive stance, launches awareness drive to curb dengue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) In a decisive move to combat the looming dengue threat, Islamabad's Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Usman Ashraf convened a review meeting, bringing together District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates, and other stakeholders to curb dengue spread.

The meeting highlighted the urgent need for intensified preventive measures, encompassing improved sanitation, waste management, and public awareness campaigns, the ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Saturday.

Ashraf emphasized that while dengue might not be a fatal disease, vigilance and proactive measures were paramount to safeguard public health. He directed the authorities to enhance sanitation efforts in various city areas, ensuring prompt waste removal and preventing water accumulation in potential mosquito breeding grounds such as workshops, tire shops, and other neglected spaces.

Recognizing the effectiveness of fogging campaigns, the Additional Deputy Commissioner commended the ongoing fogging efforts in Islamabad, which have contributed to a significant reduction in dengue cases.

He reiterated the administration's commitment to utilizing all available resources to control the spread of this deadly virus.

With a particular focus on Islamabad's rural areas, Ashraf underscored the importance of prioritizing these communities, ensuring that every possible step is taken to protect the lives of Islamabad's citizens. He also emphasized that the administration's Primary objective is to safeguard public health and prevent the spread of dengue.

The meeting concluded with a renewed sense of urgency and a collective commitment to combating dengue. The authorities pledged to work in tandem, implementing effective preventive measures and disseminating crucial information to the public by fostering a collaborative approach and prioritizing the well-being of Islamabad's residents, the administration aims to effectively mitigate the dengue threat.