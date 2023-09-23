Open Menu

Islamabad Tarnol Police, Homicide Unit Teams Arrested Accused Involved In Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Islamabad Tarnol police, Homicide unit teams arrested accused involved in murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Tarnol police station and Homicide unit police teams have arrested an accused involved in murder case on Friday.

A public relations officer said that, Tarnol police station received an application from a citizen who stated that his brother namely Nazar Khan was shot by an accused namely Nazakat due to which he was seriously injured and died on the spot.

Upon receiving the application, the Tarnol Police team registered an FIR no.547/23. Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police team utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods and arrested the accused namely Nazakat.

The police team also recovered a murder tool from his possession, while further investigation was underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.

He said that Islamabad Police adopt a zero-tolerance policy against violence including injustices and crimes and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them.

He appreciated the performance of the police teams and further directed officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.

"Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

