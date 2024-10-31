Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 08:52 PM

Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and Iranian Envoy Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, Thursday underscored the shared vision to advance urban sustainability, marking a promising chapter in the relationship between the two neighboring countries.

Both sides in a high-level meeting on World Cities Day, discussed avenues for mutual cooperation in urban development.

The Iranian Ambassador praised Islamabad’s status as a green, beautiful, and meticulously planned city, noting that Pakistan and Iran share a deep cultural connection.

Highlighting this bond, he referenced streets in Iran named after Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal and appreciated Pakistan’s gesture of renaming a road in Islamabad as Iran Avenue.

The ambassador emphasized Tehran’s municipality's interest in collaborating on projects with Islamabad, particularly in infrastructure development and solid waste management, where Iran has considerable expertise.

Chairman Randhawa responded with enthusiasm, describing the CDA’s ongoing efforts to enhance Islamabad's beauty and modernity.

He expressed a keen interest in learning from Tehran’s urban management practices and welcomed the opportunity for collaborative projects in solid waste management and infrastructure.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties between Pakistan and Iran, with hopes that this cooperation would lead to valuable knowledge-sharing and sustainable development in both cities.

