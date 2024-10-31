Islamabad, Tehran Explore New Partnership In Urban Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 08:52 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and Iranian Envoy Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, Thursday underscored the shared vision to advance urban sustainability, marking a promising chapter in the relationship between the two neighboring countries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and Iranian Envoy Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, Thursday underscored the shared vision to advance urban sustainability, marking a promising chapter in the relationship between the two neighboring countries.
Both sides in a high-level meeting on World Cities Day, discussed avenues for mutual cooperation in urban development.
The Iranian Ambassador praised Islamabad’s status as a green, beautiful, and meticulously planned city, noting that Pakistan and Iran share a deep cultural connection.
Highlighting this bond, he referenced streets in Iran named after Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal and appreciated Pakistan’s gesture of renaming a road in Islamabad as Iran Avenue.
The ambassador emphasized Tehran’s municipality's interest in collaborating on projects with Islamabad, particularly in infrastructure development and solid waste management, where Iran has considerable expertise.
Chairman Randhawa responded with enthusiasm, describing the CDA’s ongoing efforts to enhance Islamabad's beauty and modernity.
He expressed a keen interest in learning from Tehran’s urban management practices and welcomed the opportunity for collaborative projects in solid waste management and infrastructure.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties between Pakistan and Iran, with hopes that this cooperation would lead to valuable knowledge-sharing and sustainable development in both cities.
Recent Stories
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment
3 transformer pilferers nabbed
Killer awarded death sentence
Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges
Int'l Kabaddi Festival featuring Indian team to be held on Nov 19 in Kartarpur
Kong-rey among biggest typhoons to hit Taiwan in decades
Mandatory training course of PMS, PPS concluded
T20 players to undergo training in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh6 minutes ago
-
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road6 minutes ago
-
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life and Future”3 seconds ago
-
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment35 minutes ago
-
3 transformer pilferers nabbed6 seconds ago
-
Killer awarded death sentence8 seconds ago
-
Int'l Kabaddi Festival featuring Indian team to be held on Nov 19 in Kartarpur48 minutes ago
-
KP law minister for inclusion of cabinet members in BoG of Judicial Academy2 hours ago
-
Martyred officer's family given house3 hours ago
-
Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punjab2 hours ago
-
2 handed down life terms twice in 2022 Chakri double murder case3 hours ago
-
MDA architect software ready to speed up map plan scrutiny, approval procedure3 hours ago