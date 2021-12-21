UrduPoint.com

Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Freight Train To Prove Game Changer In Region: Swati

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:59 PM

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday said that Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train would prove to be a game changer in the region and would boost trade among the three countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday said that Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train would prove to be a game changer in the region and would boost trade among the three countries.

While inaugurating the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train along with Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, he said that it was also a welcoming development for Pakistan Railways.

Azam Swati said the freight train would not only boost the business activities among the three countries but also make the Pakistan Railways a profitable entity.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways was also planning to run a passenger train among these countries in the near future, adding that "We have opened our trade routes and it is a great opportunity for importers and exporters."Terming the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train an important milestone in the history of the country, he said that business to business contact among the business community would further enhance through this train.

Azam Swati said it would further strengthen the ties among the three countries.

