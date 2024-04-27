Islamabad to be digitalized as pilot project under national digitalization plan: IT Minister

- Home
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 12:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Minister of State on Information Technology (I.T) and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Saturday said that Islamabad will be the first city, which will be digitalized under the PM’s plan for National Digitalization.
She said that the pilot project would be aimed at digitalizing the economy, governance and society as per the vision of the Prime Minister Mohammed Shehbaz Sharif.
While addressing the ‘HBL P@sha CXO Meetup at a local hotel here, the State Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the people stood in long queues wanting to pay their taxes but unfortunately, they could not do so.
She said that the digitalization was only the solution to end queues and problems. She said that PM would himself lead the National Digitalization Commission.
She said that the Federal government was making all-out efforts to stabilize the economy of the country and it had succeeded to some extent. She further said that the economy of the country had improved compared to the previous year.
The State Minister said that her ministry had set I.T export target of $25 billion for the next four years. She said that the PM had priority to facilitate the private sector. She also urged the private sector to take its responsibility.
While stressing the collaboration between the public and private sector, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that there was huge potential and multiple opportunities as well as challenges. She said that the government was going towards International Monetary Fund (IMF). She further said that there were a few things in the pipeline.
Khawaja said that the private and public sectors had to work collectively for Brand Pakistan. Speaking on Social Media usage, she said we had to be careful talking about our country. She further said that the social media usage should be responsible.
Earlier, Chairman of P@sha Mohammad Zohaib Khan and others also highlighted the work of P@sha and their products. Later, the souvenirs of P@sha were presented.
