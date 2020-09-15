Islamabad to be first city in S.Asia to run electric buses: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that Islamabad would be the first city in South Asia to run electric buses for minimizing environmental hazardous in the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that Islamabad would be the first city in South Asia to run electric buses for minimizing environmental hazardous in the area.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that introducing electric vehicles in Capital would help save fuel besides expense of the government.

Commenting on flaws in the system, he said that there was a dire need to implement strict laws to reduce the crime rate in the country. Expressing dismay over the slow pace of conviction rate particularly in rape cases, he said number of cases were not being reported due to less conviction rate.

About the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party, he said Asif Ali Zardari had brought down the party voters and fame to the level of interior Sindh. He added that PML-N workers due to rift in the party, were unable to understand about party leadership.

To a question about Fazal ur Rehman, the minister said that chief of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), had groups of seminary children and nothing else.